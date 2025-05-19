Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: US downgrade won't impact Indian markets

Last week, I wrote that our markets would undergo a temporary “fog of war." I qualified it with this view—This is a routine phenomenon, and veteran market players are unlikely to be fazed by this occurrence.You can read last week’s article here.

Sure enough, big money expanded its footprint and purchased aggressively whenever retail players sold in panic on Tuesday and Friday. Follow-up buying holds the key to the immediate future trends. The “news" of a sovereign downgrade of the US credit rating has generated anxiety among investment circles. In my humble opinion, it will be brushed aside as Moody’s is a relatively smaller ratings agency compared to S&P and has revealed nothing new about the US economy. Besides, Indian markets have been known to stay disconnected for extended periods of time from their overseas peers in the past.

I had also warned my readers to avoid the fear of a full-blown war since the present skirmish was not even of the category of a low-intensity combat operation (which Kargil was in 1999). My hypothesis was validated by the markets, which rallied strongly across the board. I had advocated trading with small exposure and a focus on capital preservation rather than aggressive leveraged buying. I warned you that the exchanges could levy ad-hoc, concentration and extreme loss margins. This is especially a concern in weekly expiry sessions.

As options writers tend to sell low premium (equivalent of penny stocks) strikes on or ahead of expiry days, implied volatility shoots up. Exchanges react by spiking margin requirements. That forces traders to surrender their trades, not because of stop losses, but capital shortages. Avoid this pitfall, and you should be doing fine.

This week, the focus will again be polarised around banking and finance stocks due to this sector’s 37% weightage in the Nifty. Public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks may see action carrying over from the previous week.

In the commodities space, crude oil went up on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China, which is perceived to lift consumption. Gas prices collapsed as I had advocated that the recent rally was only seasonal. Gas is the fuel of choice in winter for indoor heating. Winter over, rally over. Industrial metals remained under pressure. Which means metal mining companies’ stocks will have relatively limited upside. Bullion saw some serious corrections, which may continue in the near term. My view remains unchanged for the patient delivery investor. Look beyond 2025 if not further. The story remains intact.

As we approach the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) next monetary policy committee meeting on 4-6 June, banking stocks are likely to witness bigger price swings. Traders are latching on to hopes of a rate cut. The yields of Indian 10-year sovereign bonds continue to fall in anticipation of a cut. Fixed-income investors should keep the powder dry. While headline coupon rates may fall, the cost of funds need not fall in lockstep.

Continue to trade light and maintain stop losses diligently. Tail risk (Hacienda) hedges are your best protection in volatile times like these. A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rear view mirror

Let us assess what happened last week to know what to expect in the coming week.

The broad-based Nifty 50 led the rally, whereas the Bank Nifty came up short. The US dollar index (DXY) rose marginally, which escalated the profit-taking in bullion. Oil and gas moved in divergent directions due to news flow considerations.

The rupee slipped mildly versus the US dollar. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 6.37% market capitalisation, which indicates broad-based buying momentum. Market-wide position limits (MWPL) rose routinely after expiry.

US market indices rose and provided tailwinds to our markets.

View Full Image Change in asset prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I also measure the percentage of turnover of lower- and higher-risk instruments.

If they trade more of futures, which require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile compared to stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are the average of all trading days of the week) –

The turnover contribution by the high capital-intensive, high-volatility futures segment showed stagnation, which indicates caution. Retail traders were either caught by surprise and could not participate or chose to let the parade pass them by.

In the relatively lower capital-intensive options space, traders chose to enhance exposure in the stock options segment, which shows a mild increase in buying aggression.

View Full Image NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as the stocks that are gaining outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty rose sharply, forcing bears to cut their shorts. That resulted in the advance-decline ratio jumping to 3.50 (prior week 0.98), which means there were 350 gaining stocks for every 100 losing stocks. While this is a sign of optimism, the Nifty is unlikely to sustain these readings. As long as this number stays above the 1.0 level, bulls retain their initiative.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

View Full Image NSE Advance-Decline Ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session.

The MWPL reading jumped sharply to 34.83%, which is the highest in the third week after expiry in the last quarter. That tells me buy-and-hold (swing traders) made their presence felt by enhancing their exposure after sitting on the fence for a fortnight. If follow-up buying continues, markets can rally further.

A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2qbGuk7qrI

View Full Image Market-wide Position Limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator, ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week, I raised a red flag as the impetus readings were moving in opposite directions. That process continues. Even as both indices rallied last week, the Bank Nifty shows a lower impetus reading.

That leads me to believe last week's rally in the Nifty was at least partly fuelled by compulsive short covering, which explains the high momentum. Remember what I have written in my earlier pieces—when bulls and bears buy simultaneously, there is dual pressure, which triggers sharp price moves.

Watch this space keenly next week.

View Full Image Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

The Nifty 50 index logged strong gains last week. That should not surprise my readers, as I had pointed out that the LWTD reading had risen. That meant higher short covering and/or fresh buying support. That hypothesis proved prescient.

The LWTD reading is now at a period high covered by the 20-week chart. That means strong buying and/or short-covering support could continue.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s verdict

The Nifty shows a large bullish candle, and the close has been above the 24,800 hurdle that I advocated as a trend-determining threshold. The price has stayed above the 25-week moving average, which is a proxy for the 6-month average holding cost of a retail trader. That means the medium-term outlook is optimistic for now.

As long as the bulls defend the weekly low at the 24,378 level in case of any decline, the uptrend is still on. The higher than Nifty trades above the 24,800 level, the higher the probability of further short covering and dual pressure.

View Full Image Nifty Spot ( www.tradingview.com)

Your call to action – Watch the 24,378 level as near-term support. Staying above this level strengthens bulls.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 55,325 – 51,850 and 24,750 – 23,250 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Both indices rallied past their specified resistance levels.

I estimate this week's ranges between 57,150 – 53,550 and 25,775 – 24,250 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.

Trade light with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks.

Have a profitable week.

