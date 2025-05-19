Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: US downgrade won't impact Indian markets

In the commodities space, crude oil went up on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China, which is perceived to lift consumption. Gas prices collapsed as I had advocated that the recent rally was only seasonal. Gas is the fuel of choice in winter for indoor heating. Winter over, rally over. Industrial metals remained under pressure. Which means metal mining companies’ stocks will have relatively limited upside. Bullion saw some serious corrections, which may continue in the near term. My view remains unchanged for the patient delivery investor. Look beyond 2025 if not further. The story remains intact.