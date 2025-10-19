Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Volatility can remain elevated

Last week, I warned you against buying bullion due to fear of missing out (Fomo) and definitely not in the leveraged segment (futures options, or via margin-funded trading). Read it here. My view of last week remains unchanged—the absolute long term is bullish, but in the near term, the waters are muddied. Retail traders have borrowed up to ₹509 crore to buy gold bees and ₹ 630 crore to buy silver bees. Remember, this is just one exchange-traded fund (ETF). The total borrowing against all ETFs will still be higher. Last week, the crux of my cautious view was that the empirical discount (backwardation) in bullion ETFs shifted to a premium (contango) compared to futures. This was the anomaly that sucked in retail investors. Thursday saw the premium turn to a discount, thereby spiking the total loss figure.