Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: Volatility spikes likely this week

In terms of sectors, defence, public sector undertakings (PSUs), banking, and financial sectors may see some more upside. In the commodities space, oil and gas are likely to remain under pressure, as I have been suggesting since I started writing this column, that energy markets are well-supplied. Rallies, if any, are seasonal and/or temporary in nature. Bullion still has legs to run higher over the absolute long term. There, my view remains unchanged. In the near term, the waters are muddied by a lack of physical deliveries. The fact that ETFs (exchange-traded funds), which have historically traded at a discount, are now trading at a premium is an anomaly. I am not advising you to panic sell your holdings, but you must avoid FOMO (fear of missing out) based buying. Maintain your delivery holdings with a view beyond calendar 2025, if not longer.