Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Volatility threat can spike this week
Vijay L Bhambwani 7 min read 01 Feb 2026, 06:10 pm IST
Summary
There is a real risk that the stupendous losses in bullion long positions may spill over into equities, triggering panic sales.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story