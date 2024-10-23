newsletters
Vivek Kaul: A LinkedIn lesson on the opportunity cost of life
Vivek Kaul 11 min read 23 Oct 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Summary
- Reading Ian Rankin's latest crime fiction, Midnight and Blue, Vivek Kaul reflects on life choices, time management and work-life balance, adding that while pursuing goals may require sacrifices, it's essential to consider the opportunity costs involved.
Ian Rankin is my favourite writer. He writes crime fiction set in the city of Edinburgh in Scotland, featuring a now-retired police detective called John Rebus. Rankin’s latest book featuring Rebus, Midnight and Blue, the twenty-fifth in the series, released on 10 October. I finished reading it at around 12.30am on 13 October.
