Vivek Kaul: A LinkedIn lesson on the opportunity cost of life

So, in order to be able to read the Rebus books in a series one needs a lot of time and mental bandwidth, which most corporate people running with the daily rigmarole of life, don’t really have. There is a job to be done. Deadlines to be met. Bosses to be handled. Reportees to be shouted at. Meetings in which the date and time of the next meeting is decided, to be attended. EMIs and taxes to be paid. Some money to be made on the side by betting on futures and options. Parent-teacher meetings to be attended. Weddings to be a part of. Holidays to be planned. Or as someone put it to me a couple of years back: “You want me to read two dozen books, Vivek? If I wanted to do that I would go back to school. Are you mad?"