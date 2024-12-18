Vivek Kaul: The best books I read in 2024

6) We Solve Murders by Richard Osman: A daughter-in-law and a father-in-law go around the world solving murders. Osman is the king of the genre they call cosy crime. And this book once again shows why. It’s by far the most fun book I read this year. The dialogue is witty. The characters are human. And even what seem like random plot deviations fall in place towards the end. Also, there is some suspense, the resolution of which a regular crime fiction reader like me could see from a mile away, but then, as they say, when you don’t know where you are going, the journey is the reward.