West Asia war: Three developments that could reshape the risks beyond the battlefield

Two headlines this week could be linked to the widening fallout from the war and conflict in West Asia? The question mark is deliberate: official investigations are still underway into both incidents.
Two headlines this week could be linked to the widening fallout from the war and conflict in West Asia? The question mark is deliberate: official investigations are still underway into both incidents.
First, the serious mid-air crisis aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Most of the 174 passengers were Israeli nationals, including 27 children; some also held US citizenship.
First, the serious mid-air crisis aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Most of the 174 passengers were Israeli nationals, including 27 children; some also held US citizenship.
About two and a half hours into the three-hour flight, Flight FZ 1073 suddenly dropped 14,000 feet in 30 seconds, triggering panic on board. Media reports said the co-pilot attacked the pilot, Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, while the aircraft was in Jordanian airspace.
The aircraft then turned back towards Saudi Arabia and landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. Pictures showed substantial damage to its tail following the sudden drop.
Reuters reported that the co-pilot stabbed and seriously wounded Machchhar, who managed to open the cockpit door, allowing several passengers to enter and subdue the attacker. Machchhar later corroborated the account during a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 October.
Other FlyDubai pilots on board landed the aircraft in Saudi Arabia. Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft first transmitted squawk code 7700, the internationally recognized code for a general emergency, before switching to 7500, indicating unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a possible hijacking. The passengers were later flown to Tel Aviv on another FlyDubai aircraft.
The incident has heightened security concerns in Israel weeks before a vote in the country's first election since the Hamas-led 7 October 2023 attacks, with security featuring prominently in the campaign.
Motive under probe
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and elsewhere are investigating what happened. The incident has inevitably recalled the 9/11 attacks in the US, when hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington in 2001. The world commemorated the 25th anniversary of those attacks last month.
Investigators are examining several possible motives, including whether the attacker intended to crash the aircraft, perhaps in an attack designed to mimic 9/11, or whether personal enmity was involved. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the co-pilot had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and was suicidal. Those claims are part of the wider investigation into the incident.
The episode is also notable because the flight originated in the UAE, where FlyDubai is based. The UAE was among the first Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020 and is now regarded as one of Israel's closest regional partners.
The FlyDubai incident comes against the backdrop of the wider conflict in the region, including the war between the US and Iran and Israel's military campaign in Gaza following the 2023 Hamas attack. International opinion that initially strongly backed Israel has shifted amid the continuing devastation in Gaza.
That shift was visible at the United Nations General Assembly's 81st session, when the hall was largely empty as Netanyahu took the podium. Photographs showed empty seats belonging to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Algeria, Iran, Malaysia, Montenegro and Kyrgyzstan. Jordan, Libya, the Marshall Islands and Mauritius also had empty seats. Some countries retained one delegate while others left during the speech.
Whatever the motive, the actions of Captain Machchhar stand out. Despite suffering grievous wounds, he helped prevent what could have been a far more serious disaster.
Some of what he told Modi from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi can be found here. Both Modi and Netanyahu have praised Machchhar, as have media reports around the world.
Some social-media users have nicknamed him the "Indian Sully", after Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the US pilot who famously landed US Airways Flight 1549 on New York's Hudson River in January 2009 after both engines failed.
Suspicion shifts to Iran
The second development comes from Britain, where police appear to have foiled an apparent plot to attack an airbase used by the US.
British police on Thursday detained a 25-year-old British-Iranian man on suspicion of preparing "terrorist" acts. Earlier, media reports quoted British Prime Minister Andy Burnham as saying that UK security services had "strong indications" of Iranian involvement in the incident at the Fairford base.
Five men, aged between 23 and 25, had earlier been apprehended after local residents reported suspicious activity around the base. Three white vans were also found parked nearby. The five were released by Monday but were placed under stringent conditions. No explosives were recovered from the vans, although an unspecified quantity of petrol was found.
Iran has denied any link to the incident. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X: "You're barking up the wrong tree." Israel said it had warned Britain about a possible Iranian plot. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, 28 September, that a "foreign actor" was behind the incident and called it a "very serious situation".
“If that turns out to be the case, plotting to commit an attack in Britain would be a major escalation by Tehran against a Western country in apparent retaliation for the American and Israeli-led war against Iran. In July, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran threatened R.A.F. Fairford, which U.S. long-range bombers have been using to conduct strikes since the spring,” the New York Times said.
Oil is the pressure point
The third development is economic rather than military, but potentially just as consequential: the G7's decision on 2 October, to release 100 million barrels of oil and diesel to ease supply concerns that have sent prices soaring.
The group of advanced economies, including the US, said the release would begin immediately and continue for four months. It came after US President Donald Trump threatened to ban diesel exports from the US if European countries did not agree to put more of their own stocks on the market.
Such a ban could sharply reduce supplies to Europe, which has become increasingly reliant on US diesel, and potentially impose high economic costs on the bloc.
The G7 decision also comes as Trump and Republicans face growing pressure over rising energy costs ahead of the 3 November mid-term elections. An AP-NORC poll showed that public approval of Trump's handling of the economy had fallen to its lowest level, as the war involving Iran and continuing trade disputes contributed to higher prices for oil and other goods.
The standoff between the US and Iran also continues around the Strait of Hormuz. Supplies from Russia have been uneven following an export ban linked to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries. Although Europe does not import Russian diesel, other buyers of Russian diesel must now compete with European buyers for available barrels.
Brent crude briefly fell below $100 a barrel before rising to around $102 by the evening of 2 October. Before the US and Israel invaded Iran, it had been trading at around $73.
The G7 comprises the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and France, with the European Union also represented at its meetings.
What it means for India
For India, greater availability of diesel is generally positive, but it is unlikely by itself to have an immediate impact on domestic prices.
The more important question is what the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, now signed into law by Trump, could mean for India.
The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence industries and its “shadow fleet”, while authorizing the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries including India and China that continue to depend on Russian oil and gas. It also extends sanctions on Iran.