Best of the Week: Why we fell in love with food delivery apps—and what changed

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Advertisement

Food delivery apps weren’t new, but for many of us they only truly entered our lives around 2017-18. I still remember how wary my parents were at first—unsure what kind of service these platforms could really provide. Yet before long, they became second nature, embraced even by older generations with surprising ease.

What started as a small luxury—your favourite meal arriving at your door—quickly turned into routine. For me, after moving out of my parents’ home, it was a source of comfort. For them too: they knew that even if I couldn’t cook, I wouldn’t go hungry.

We grew so used to the convenience that we hardly noticed when platforms began tacking on new fees, raising prices, or selling us subscriptions we eagerly signed up for. They had woven themselves seamlessly into our daily lives. But with more apps now vying for our orders, the illusion has worn thin. We’ve started to notice the hidden costs—and the choice isn’t just about what to eat anymore, but which platform earns our loyalty.

Advertisement

On to the best of Mint’s stories from this week Aviation under the microscope Did you know that nearly half the posts in India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, are vacant? Or that 81 airports are running at a loss despite rising passenger traffic?

Written questions in Parliament have peeled back the curtain on India’s aviation sector—exposing staffing crunches, shrinking budgets, and airlines struggling to stay afloat.

IndiGo remains the only consistent profit-maker and timeliness leader, while Air India continues its slow climb out of losses. With air safety concerns heightened after the recent crash and many airports bleeding money, one can’t help but wonder—are India’s skies expanding too fast for its systems to keep up?

One bench, one voice! What if group companies in distress could resolve bankruptcy under one umbrella instead of fighting battles in silos?

Advertisement

The Centre is working on a new insolvency framework under the upcoming IBC (Amendment) Bill 2025 that promises exactly that—one administrator, one bench, and a unified panel of creditors for related firms. The idea? Cut duplication, preserve synergy, and maximize recovery value. Think of cases like Videocon, where multiple entities dragged resolution for years—could this new model have saved time and money?

While experts welcome the move, the big question remains: can India’s insolvency ecosystem finally match global best practices and truly untangle complex corporate webs?

Tesla too late to the Indian EV party? Is Tesla too late to the Indian EV party?

Elon Musk’s low-key entry with just two showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, no local manufacturing plans, and zero senior leadership feels oddly un-Tesla. Meanwhile, rivals like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, BYD — even new entrant Vinfast — have raced ahead with local assembly and flashy rollouts. Add to that cooling consumer sentiment around American brands amid geopolitical frictions, and Tesla’s strategy looks more “wait and watch” than bold disruption.

Advertisement

Can brand Tesla alone carry it through in a market that has moved on from 2020? Or is this cautious entry the calm before a bigger play?

US visas: Dream on hold? Is the American dream slipping further away for Indians?

Under Trump’s second stint, the US has tightened its borders and visa policies—student visas are down a sharp 31% for Indians, work visas are tougher, and even a $250 fee hike is looming. Sure, visitor visas are holding up, but for students and young professionals, the road ahead looks rocky. While top talent can still find a way through elite O-1 visas—or even a pricey “Gold Card” for the ultra-wealthy—ordinary aspirants are feeling the squeeze.

With the US losing billions from fewer foreign students, could this clampdown backfire? Or will Indians simply pivot to Europe and Asia for opportunities?

Advertisement

The food-app breakup What happens when restaurants feel squeezed dry by food apps?

In Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, nearly every eatery—except the big chains—walked away from Swiggy and Zomato this July. The reason: commissions that once stood at 16% now hover above 30%, along with “hidden costs” that left owners pocketing only a sliver of their sales.

Fed up, they joined hands with Zaaroz, a local delivery platform charging a flat subscription fee. Orders have halved for now, but owners like Arul Murugan believe slow, steady, and fair profits beat flashy, inflated sales. Across India too, restaurants are quietly asking: Is it worth staying on apps that feel more like dictatorships than partners?

Jio, Airtel scrap cheap packs, spark duopoly fears India’s telecom market is looking more like a duopoly. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which together control nearly 75% of subscribers, have scrapped their cheapest prepaid data packs. The entry-level option of 1GB/day for ₹249 is gone; now Jio starts at ₹299 for 1.5GB/day and Airtel at ₹349 for 2GB/day. That pushes users to spend more each month or shift to postpaid, which benefits telcos with steadier revenues. For consumers, it means fewer affordable choices, especially in rural areas where mobile growth has already stalled. Starlink may revive competition, but for now, Indians must pay more to stay connected.

Advertisement

India reconsiders eastern trade shift as US tariffs bite India’s trade strategy is being tested as tensions with the US escalate.

On 27 August, a 25% reciprocal duty and an additional 25% punitive penalty linked to India’s Russian oil imports came into effect. The timing coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visits to Japan and China in seven years.

New Delhi is also weighing a return to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the vast trade bloc it exited in 2019 over fears of flooding from Chinese goods and risks to domestic sectors like agriculture and dairy.

A Mint analysis shows India’s exports have leaned heavily toward the US in recent years, nearly 20% compared with 17% to RCEP, but sectors such as electronics, pharma, and gems could gain from deeper eastern ties.

Advertisement

India leans on Swadeshi push as Trump’s tariffs hit exporters With US tariffs on Indian goods kicking in, New Delhi is turning to swadeshi as a shield.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to buy local products, while officials plan incentives and campaigns to boost demand for India-made goods. The tariffs threaten export hubs from Tiruppur to Surat, putting jobs in textiles, jewellery, shrimp and machinery at risk. Experts warn of mass unemployment and lost market share if rivals like Vietnam, Mexico and Turkey seize India’s space in the US.

For now, India is betting on its vast domestic market to weather the storm, while trade talks with Washington remain stalled.

Cashless care at risk as hospitals and insurers lock horns From 1 September, Bajaj Allianz policyholders in north India may no longer get cashless treatment at AHPI member hospitals. Instead, they’ll need to pay upfront and seek reimbursement later, a process that often takes weeks. The dispute reflects the growing friction between hospitals and insurers: hospitals want higher reimbursements, while insurers push back to contain costs.

Advertisement

Policyholders, meanwhile, face the squeeze of rising premiums and swelling hospital bills. The clash comes against the backdrop of surging healthcare profits and relatively weaker insurer margins. Over two-thirds of claims today are settled cashless, showing how disruptive this move could be. Even if both sides strike a deal, the underlying tension between hospitals, insurers, and patients isn’t going away.

Centre mulls relief as Trump’s tariffs squeeze Indian exporters India is preparing a lifeline for exporters hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs, with officials considering partial compensation for price cuts demanded by US buyers.

Exporters, especially in labour-intensive sectors like textiles, gems, leather and seafood, are being forced to slash prices to stay competitive. Under discussion is a plan for the government to shoulder 10-15% of that burden until trade talks with Washington yield clarity.

Advertisement

While finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured exporters they won’t be left alone, concerns remain that rivals from Vietnam, Mexico and Turkey could seize India’s market share.

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have feedback, want to discuss food, movies and shows or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at shravani.sinha@livemint.com or reply to this email. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Shravani Sinha