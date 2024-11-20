Vivek Kaul: The Seinfeld Strategy—or why MS Dhoni is still the boss

Now, whether Seinfeld said this or not is not the issue here. But the Seinfeld Strategy does sound fancier instead of saying if you want to do something well do more of it and do it regularly, if not daily. As Seinfeld told Burkeman: “If you’re a runner and you want to be a better runner, you say, well, I’ll run every day, and I will mark an X on the calendar every day I run! I can’t believe this was useful activity to anybody. Really? There are people who think “I’ll just sit around and do absolutely nothing, and somehow the work will get done"?"