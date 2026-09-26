Your money this week: Higher PF savings, rising yields and UPI credit-card rewards

If you are a salaried employee contributing to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), there is some news for you. The Centre has finally raised the monthly wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, effective 17 September.
The revision brings employees earning between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 into compulsory provident fund coverage. For them, EPF contributions are no longer optional. The government estimates that around 5.1 million workers will benefit from the change.