Your money this week: Higher PF savings, rising yields and UPI credit-card rewards

If you are a salaried employee contributing to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), there is some news for you. The Centre has finally raised the monthly wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, effective 17 September.
If you are a salaried employee contributing to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), there is some news for you. The Centre has finally raised the monthly wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, effective 17 September.
The revision brings employees earning between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 into compulsory provident fund coverage. For them, EPF contributions are no longer optional. The government estimates that around 5.1 million workers will benefit from the change.
The revision brings employees earning between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 into compulsory provident fund coverage. For them, EPF contributions are no longer optional. The government estimates that around 5.1 million workers will benefit from the change.
But they are not the only beneficiaries. Employees earning more than ₹25,000 who have opted for EPF coverage and whose contributions are capped at the statutory ceiling will also see a change. Until now, their contributions were calculated on the ₹15,000 ceiling; going forward, they will be calculated on ₹25,000.
Every month, you and your employer contribute 12% of your salary (basic plus dearness allowance) to EPF. For those whose contributions are capped at the statutory ceiling, the monthly employee contribution will rise from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000. This will increase the EPF corpus at the end of your working years and could also boost your pension if you are eligible for the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The trade-off is a reduction of about ₹1,200 a month in take-home pay. Employees already contributing on their full wages will see no change in their total deductions.
Aprajita Sharma explains the changes you can expect from the announcement, including who stands to gain and how the higher ceiling could affect provident fund and pension benefits.
What rising bond yields mean for you
In the global sphere, last week was headlined by a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. On 16 September, the Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, a move that also has implications for Indian investors.
The hike pushed the US 10-year Treasury yield close to 5%, making American bonds more attractive and putting upward pressure on yields globally. In India, the benchmark 10-year government security yield crossed 7%, compared with around 6.47% a year ago.
Before looking at what rising yields mean for you and your debt mutual fund investments, it is important to understand the relationship between bond yields and prices. The two move in opposite directions: when yields rise, existing bonds paying lower interest become less attractive, pushing their prices down to match the returns available from newly issued bonds. This can cause short-term losses in debt funds, particularly longer-duration funds, because the value of payments due further in the future is more sensitive to changes in interest rates.
New investments, however, can benefit from higher yields. In this story, Jash Kriplani explains why investors with near-term requirements should consider money-market, ultra-short-duration and other funds holding securities with maturities of less than one year. Yields in this segment are already above 7%, while interest-rate sensitivity remains relatively limited. Short-term bonds mature sooner, allowing fund managers to recover the principal and reinvest it at the new, higher rates.
Investors who already have a fixed asset allocation aligned with their risk appetite can stick to it. There is no need to chase potentially higher returns in longer-duration funds, where the opportunity comes with significantly greater volatility.
Making UPI payments more rewarding
And now, a recent regulatory change that could potentially make everyday UPI payments more rewarding. An unintended beneficiary of the latest merchant discount rate (MDR) announcement could be RuPay credit cards linked to UPI.
From 15 October, merchant UPI payments above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, although small merchants will be exempt. Since credit card payments through UPI already carry MDR, the change could reduce merchants’ preference for direct UPI payments and make UPI-linked cards more widely accepted. Their added attraction is the opportunity to earn rewards on everyday QR-code payments through UPI.
In this story, Shipra Singh picks three RuPay credit cards and unpacks their reward programmes, including spending thresholds, redemption rules, caps and exclusions.
The cost of premium preschool
This week, Ann Jacob examined the cost of premium preschools that charge hefty fees for specialized teaching methods.
Montessori encourages child-led independence and practical skills, Waldorf emphasizes imaginative and nature-based play, while Reggio Emilia focuses on hands-on, sensory learning. Such preschools can cost up to ₹4 lakh a year and are gaining traction among urban households seeking holistic development for their children.
But these fees can strain household budgets early on and potentially leave parents with less to invest for higher education, when costs are likely to be far greater. Financial planners therefore advocate balancing what is affordable today with future financial goals, ensuring that preschool spending does not disrupt longer-term education plans.
When saying no to family is the right call
And finally, a story about why it is important to say no when friends or family ask for money—and to free yourself from the guilt that often accompanies such a refusal.
Shefali Anand examines a situation most of us have faced: someone close asks for a loan and, hesitant to decline, we agree even when it disrupts our own budget.
The story recommends pausing before responding, assessing whether the loan would compromise your financial goals and setting clear boundaries. If you do lend, give only what you can afford to lose, since informal loans often lack written terms or repayment schedules. Protecting your financial stability is not selfish; saying no may ultimately protect both your finances and the relationship.
Money Guru
In this week’s Money Guru, Ananya Grover spoke to Rajasa Kakulavarapu, vice president and portfolio manager, India equities, Templeton Global Investments, about why the manager remains positive on Indian equities despite their flat performance in recent years.
Kakulavarapu advises investors to use market corrections to accumulate more aggressively through systematic investment plans.