Your phone’s AI has grown up, and you didn’t even know it

Hello, and welcome to Transformer.
Some of you who have read Mint may recall a technology newsletter that we ran for the last three months of 2025. In end-2025, Transformer began as a platform we wanted to experiment with to bring the best of our award-winning original technology reportage closer to you.
Transformer ran until the end of 2025, and found steady readership. At the start of the year, we took a hiatus, to see how our newsletter can evolve to keep pace with technology. Somehow, a simple wrap of our reporting did not seem to do justice—especially at a time when, more than anything, we firmly believe that what holds true value is a well-researched opinion to cut through a whole load of AI clutter.