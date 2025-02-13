newsletters
Company Outsider: Zomato's Eternal bet and the risks of a name change
Sundeep Khanna 4 min read 13 Feb 2025, 12:06 PM IST
SummaryZomato’s rebranding to Eternal is part of its future expansion, following a trend seen in startups like Google and Twitter, now X.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less