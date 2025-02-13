Company Outsider: Zomato's Eternal bet and the risks of a name change

In India, Satyam Computer went through two name changes after it was outed for financial skullduggery. In the first instance it became Mahindra Satyam to reflect its new ownership. Subsequently, it became a part of Tech Mahindra that had also gone through a name change in 2006. Indeed, companies in trouble often seek a new identity in order to escape the stigma. In 2015, Jignesh Shah-promoted Financial Technologies India Ltd (FTIL) changed its name to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd after run-ins with various agencies, including the enforcement directorate and the ministry of corporate affairs.