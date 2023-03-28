$1 trillion bond market in India sees rising clout of insurers

India’s yield curve has flattened markedly as the insurers and pension funds snapped up 10-to-40 year debt, with HDFC Life Insurance Ltd. saying that market participants are asking the central bank to sell more longer-dated bonds. Their growing footprint mean that the state will be less reliant on banks over time, while reducing anxiety among traders over how Modi’s infrastructure-building spree will be funded.

