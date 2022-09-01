18-hour work debate: Why Shantanu Deshpande's LinekdIn post is the brutal truth

All socialist fantasies aside; we reside in a capitalist society where our worth is linked to how much money we can make for someone. And in most functioning systems, if you make money for someone, that someone will ensure that you earn it. It's also possible by dint of hard work to cross that Great Railroad Divide. That’s in complete antithesis to the aversion to what the kids call ‘hustle culture’ which is seen as an anathema to existence which is then blamed on capitalism. But working hard to earn validation is something that makes capitalism click cutting across geographies.

