The world after 9/11: more wars, old threats and a rising right

Almost exactly a year earlier, on 14 September 2000, India’s then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had warned the US Congress of precisely this risk. He said: “As many of you here in the Congress have in recent hearings recognized a stark fact: no region is a greater source of terrorism than our neighborhood. Indeed, in our neighborhood, in this, the 21st century, religious war has not just been fashioned into, it has been proclaimed to be, an instrument of State policy. Distance offers no insulation. It should not cause complacence. You know and I know such evil cannot succeed. But even in failing, it could inflict untold suffering.”