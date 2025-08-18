A bad summit’s silver lining
Trump’s announcement that a cease-fire won’t precede peace talks is good news for Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin led Russia out of international isolation on Friday, striding down a red carpet to greet an applauding Donald Trump. He accepted a ride with President Trump in “the Beast," and one-on-one applied his KGB training to restart one of Moscow’s most effective influence operations ever. After the Alaska summit, Mr. Putin could legitimately say, as generations of victorious generals have, “The day is ours."