A bad summit’s silver lining

While it is a minority view, I believe Mr. Trump’s announcement is positive news for Kyiv, although not for the reason he gives. Cease-fire lines typically fall along existing military front lines. When negotiations follow a cease-fire, particularly when accompanied by the deployment of peacekeeping forces, as has also been suggested, the cease-fire line often hardens. In short order, cease-fire lines can become de facto borders. Consider the history of many United Nations peacekeeping operations, such as Cyprus since 1964, or the Korean Armistice, which after two years of negotiations froze the border between North and South Korea for 72 years and counting.