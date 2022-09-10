OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / A betting man with a plan for America

In 1987, with friends from SUNY Binghamton who shared his interest in poker and odds-making, Jeff Yass started the options-trading powerhouse Susquehanna International Group. Theirs was a happy corporate life: no customers, no shareholders, little reason to worry about public controversy.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout