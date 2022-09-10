A betting man with a plan for America8 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST
Susquehanna’s co-founder explains his support for school choice and how he’d use prediction markets to solve our biggest problems
Susquehanna’s co-founder explains his support for school choice and how he’d use prediction markets to solve our biggest problems
In 1987, with friends from SUNY Binghamton who shared his interest in poker and odds-making, Jeff Yass started the options-trading powerhouse Susquehanna International Group. Theirs was a happy corporate life: no customers, no shareholders, little reason to worry about public controversy.