A betting man with a plan for America

On climate, the science remains iffy and frequently misrepresented in public debate. This is where betting markets could help. Think about insurers, fund managers and speculators with real skin in the game. Think about liquid markets where they could match wits and distill a best guess about future temperature and climate trends. “If we were able to get those prices out there, we can stop the nonsense of the world and the climate change hysterical people, and have a rational conversation," Mr. Yass says.