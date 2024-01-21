A Century After Lenin’s Death, His Evil Legacy Lives On
David Satter , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jan 2024, 12:53 PM IST
SummaryBelieving that the class struggle justified any means, he glorified murder as a moral obligation.
Vladimir Lenin has been gone for a century, but the evil he did lives on. The first leader of the Soviet Union died on Jan. 21, 1924, in Gorki, Russia (now called Nizhny Novgorod), after repeated strokes. His legacy is a world whose moral equilibrium he helped to destroy.
