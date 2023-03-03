A cup of berg water before you go
- The reality is that only 1% of Earth’s water is in the form of aquifers, lakes, rivers and groundwater.
This is a watery planet we live on. Over two-thirds of its surface is covered by water; we humans are confined to the 30% that’s land. With all that water, you’d think there would be more than enough for all of us humans. In a sense, that’s right. Going by the sheer volume of water on Earth, there’s no shortage of it.
