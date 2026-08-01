A Federal Reserve stuck in limbo

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.
The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.
The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.