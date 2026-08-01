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A Federal Reserve stuck in limbo

Jai Kedia, Barrons
4 min read1 Aug 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
Summary

Kevin Warsh’s restraint on issuing guidance is exposing deeper structural cracks at the central bank, Jai Kedia writes.

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Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.

The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.

The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.

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HomeOpinionA Federal Reserve stuck in limbo

A Federal Reserve stuck in limbo

Jai Kedia, Barrons
4 min read1 Aug 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
Summary

Kevin Warsh’s restraint on issuing guidance is exposing deeper structural cracks at the central bank, Jai Kedia writes.

Gift this article

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s second press conference this week left many confused, including reporters and economists like me who closely follow the Fed. Markets temporarily reacted negatively, too. Of what they could decipher, they didn’t like.

The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.

The unease lingering now around the Warsh Fed can be owed to something that the chairman hasn’t had enough time yet to address: The Fed still has no objective framework for setting its federal-funds rate target.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionA Federal Reserve stuck in limbo
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