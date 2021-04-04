A high-octane election that’s sure to change West Bengal

In the last few weeks, I have spoken to some Kolkata friends. For several of them, the principal concern was “the crisis in secularism", “toxic nationalism" and the consequent threat to Bengali culture and ethos. But a schoolteacher friend said: “I find it funny that the parents of most of the children I teach have been voting for the ruling parties in the state, yet they want their kids to get out of West Bengal for higher studies as soon they are out of school. I question them about this contradiction, and haven’t yet received a convincing reply." He also pointed me to census figures. Kolkata’s population is ageing faster than that of other Indian metros (https://bit.ly/3sKt4hk), indicating a flight of the young en masse from West Bengal, and if this trend continues, the city faces the prospect of becoming something of a vast old-age home.