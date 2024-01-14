A marketing and communications rehaul in the era of data protection
While it may be painful, digitisation of marketing and communications functions to align with India’s new data protection law would benefit organisations in the long-term
When the European Union implemented its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, organisations were forced to revisit the way they tracked, stored, managed, and processed data. Data was segmented into various classes–primarily public data, personal data, and sensitive personal data. And this meant a major rethink for the marketing, communications and business development functions of organisations, given the extra-territorial applicability of GDPR and its focus on user privacy.