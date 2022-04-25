A misguided policy that is starting to come apart

The trouble with masking reality is that even higher-ups who should know better can get foxed by masks, making the actual achievement of goals that much harder. President Xi Jinping’s autocratic rule is seen to have tightened its grip, thwarted scientific efforts to pin down the deadly bug’s origin and raised the overall premium on truth. The longer he now delays a covid ‘glasnost’, a new openness, the harder it may become to retain pretences of success. To be sure, India had been accused of covid undercounts too, and was called a nation with “its own problems" by US President Joe Biden, but our broad covid trends from one wave to another have not really been in dispute. That makes a key difference. The risk of falling for a self-projected image tends to worsen once statistics get fudged out of policy-worthy shape, a folly that may have begun to take apart Chinese-crafted portrayals of health stability. What needs to be dispelled globally is the notion that a tough regime would do a more efficient job of keeping a lid on the virus’s spread than the people-sensitive authorities of a noisy democracy; no reliable data exists to back that assertion. And the barricaded people of Shanghai surely deserve better.

