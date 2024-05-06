A plan for Palestinian prosperity

In 1975, Vietnam was a war-ravaged, rice-growing communist backwater. In 1994, the U.S. imported $50 million in goods from Vietnam. In 2023, we imported $114 billion worth. Vietnam’s labor productivity in 2021 ranked only 136th of 185 countries. It still grew, as the country has inexpensive labor and lots of room to improve. After Germany reunified in 1991, the formerly communist east turned around in short order. On a visit to South Korea years ago, I learned the country has detailed action plans to take over North Korea if and when the current regime collapses, and turn it into a cheap-labor manufacturing powerhouse. Israel needs to do the same to assure long-term peace on its borders.