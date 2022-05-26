A podium finish isn’t the best reason to keep running

To each his own, surely. But if one word had to describe the spirit of those who run long distances with no chance of a podium finish, then it would probably be ‘perseverance’. This trickles down to one’s attitude off the running track as well. We learn to push ourselves and shut out distractions to focus on what’s needed to reach the target we have set for ourselves. A big project that seems undoable? Do it. A team which has shrunk? Pick up new skills and pitch in for other tasks. If you ask me, someone who runs long distances and does it only for oneself is a champ. One runs not to win, but to prove naysayers wrong and go beyond one’s comfort zone. One needs to respect the sport and one’s support systems. It is much more than dinner-table conversation, it is about finding an hour to do something special when most others might be asleep, about saying ‘no’ to late-night parties if you have to train. Friends don’t always understand it, but running is to embrace a disciplined way of living.