A rebirth roulette could serve as a test of justice

As a resolution that gets top billing in the Preamble of our Constitution, justice in India could do with a random check this Republic Day. A thought experiment of life swaps should help
In scraping off the last detritus of the British Crown’s dominion over India 72 years ago, We the People rejected monarchy as much as the fraudulent claim that folks with ‘royal’ genes somehow had a divine right to rule. The Constitution that came into effect that day, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign democratic republic, aimed to secure for all citizens three inalienable rights. While these seem to echo America’s “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness", what turns the prosaic poetic is the order of India’s core promise to every Indian. “Equality of status and of opportunity" is listed third in the Preamble, after “Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship", with “Justice, social, economic and political" on top. Granted, this is not an order of priority, only of mention. Or, perhaps, of progress. After all, justice in its broadest sense must arguably envelope equality and liberty. It’s integral to the very idea of India. And three-quarters of a century since we won the freedom to fulfil our tryst with destiny, we should be “brave enough and wise enough", in Nehru’s words, to look around for signs of how we are faring.
News reports offer a grim picture of how justly individuals are treated in the country. On Monday, for example, the Supreme Court had to reiterate the principle of “bail not jail". Alas, innocence until proven guilty is a precept of justice that often seems lost not just on law-enforcers, but even on law-makers who show few qualms shifting the burden of proof onto the accused in grave cases. While the need to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt tends to get the go-by for capital offences, the let-off criteria have been tightened even for dubious ‘crimes’ like faith conversion in some states. Among other anomalies, marital rape remains legal, while ‘sedition’ is still outlawed. This charge was recently slapped on activists who spoke out against a citizenship law denying adherents of Islam equal naturalization rights, an Act that could conceivably render millions of Muslim residents stateless if asked someday for proof of nationality by a national registrar of citizens. Judicial processes, though, are not the be-all and end-all of justice. In a caste-ridden society, social justice has been a rallying cry as a concept unique to India, and justifiably so, given the persistence of age-old inequities based on gene-pool fallacies. Economic and political justice are conceptually no less complex, as policy wonks would attest.
A broad way to evaluate how fair—or just—our overall system is, would be to apply a test drawn from a formula made famous by John Rawls. A civil order free of biases, he argued, would call for choices made behind a “veil of ignorance". Collective calls of state affairs must be taken as if we’re unaware of our own gender and other identities, abilities and needs, attitudes and tastes, wealth and social status, so on and so forth. In the critique of Amartya Sen, this is too formulaic, but it suggests a ‘rebirth roulette’ as a proposition that needs to be made all the same, if only to get minds whirring in a thought experiment. Imagine that we are all to be reborn randomly one fine day as someone else in the country. A random wheel-of-fortune spin would mean that we have no clue what awaits us, except that a life of comfort, misery or whatever will now be just as likely as their actual share of existence out there. If this could somehow happen, what sort of system would we opt for? On the basics of justice, at the very least, the answer should be clear.
