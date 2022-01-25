A rebirth roulette could serve as a test of justice

A broad way to evaluate how fair—or just—our overall system is, would be to apply a test drawn from a formula made famous by John Rawls. A civil order free of biases, he argued, would call for choices made behind a “veil of ignorance". Collective calls of state affairs must be taken as if we’re unaware of our own gender and other identities, abilities and needs, attitudes and tastes, wealth and social status, so on and so forth. In the critique of Amartya Sen, this is too formulaic, but it suggests a ‘rebirth roulette’ as a proposition that needs to be made all the same, if only to get minds whirring in a thought experiment. Imagine that we are all to be reborn randomly one fine day as someone else in the country. A random wheel-of-fortune spin would mean that we have no clue what awaits us, except that a life of comfort, misery or whatever will now be just as likely as their actual share of existence out there. If this could somehow happen, what sort of system would we opt for? On the basics of justice, at the very least, the answer should be clear.

