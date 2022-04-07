A ship can start sinking if its middle crew goes missing

The absence of the middle layer is specially gnawing as corporates trudge back to some semblance of normalcy. The workforce getting onboarded is disconnected and no amount of town-halls with speeches of encouragement from the top brass will forge a relationship between new employees and the firm. One needs to have the gentle nudge of a colleague who has been around and is not a cabin recluse. This is where the middle order can play a crucial role. “They become custodians of the culture of the organization. They’re not people who are at the extreme top, who become, in a way, auto-immune to certain things. They’re not newbies who will be exposed to varying degrees of initiatives to keep them happy." Zainab Patel, lead diversity and inclusion, Pernod Ricard India told me. “They know that ‘This organization is where I intend to be’, moving forward from a perks perspective or salary perspective, a work culture perspective. These people are the actual gatekeepers of the organization."

