A short guide to corporate rituals

But turning everything into a ritual also risks being tiresome. The only thing worse than an unnecessary meeting is an unnecessary meeting with stretching beforehand. Hosting colleagues at a regular meal and calling it “Fabulous Friday" is going to be most appealing to those who would otherwise be having a “Friendless Friday". And one person’s ritual is another person’s ordeal. Ms Kim’s paper mentions a digital agency that holds regular sessions in which employees share personal stories about moments that changed their lives. This is indeed a ritual, but so is hanging, drawing and quartering. If there is a golden rule of corporate ritual, it is that it should make people feel as if they belong.