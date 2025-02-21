A stiff drink from the Trump fire hose
Peggy Noonan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Feb 2025, 03:36 PM IST
SummarySome of his actions are exhilarating. Some of them make you ask: Are these people clinically insane?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When you think aloud for a living you’re lately getting a lot of wry comments like “It must be hard to come up with a topic with nothing going on."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less