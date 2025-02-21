A stiff drink from the Trump fire hose

It isn’t bad to tell Europe’s leaders that they have lost touch with their own people and no longer seem protective of them or their nations’ longstanding political principles, as Vice President JD Vance did last week. Candor is a compliment, as they say, it implies you can take it. It isn’t bad to tell them they’ve only grudgingly paid for a fraction of their own defense and need to step up. But long history should temper your approach. We and Europe have been friends a long time. We came from them. Their blood was our starting blood. It may be quaint to note this but it’s true: We go back. You can and will have disagreements with such friends, but when you speak to them publicly it can’t be casual or without warmth. It must take the past into account, even when they don’t. Especially when they don’t.