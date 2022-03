A disconnect between laws and their principles of application can sometimes venture into the realm of the bizarre. Take the advance ruling by a Haryana appellate authority that a pizza’s topping differs from the pizza and should fall in a different rate slab for our goods and services tax (GST). Taxation rarely gets messier than this. Like mozzarella cheese, it stretches from 5% on a dine-in pizza ordered at a restaurant to 12% on a pizza-base bought elsewhere and 18% on one delivered home, with its topping to be taxed at 18% going by the ruling.