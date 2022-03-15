A stretch too far

Passive earnings mustn’t get away with a lighter burden than hard-earned business income, some argue. Such a move, though, would dissuade participation in capital markets at a time when bank deposit rates don’t even cover inflation

A disconnect between laws and their principles of application can sometimes venture into the realm of the bizarre. Take the advance ruling by a Haryana appellate authority that a pizza's topping differs from the pizza and should fall in a different rate slab for our goods and services tax (GST). Taxation rarely gets messier than this. Like mozzarella cheese, it stretches from 5% on a dine-in pizza ordered at a restaurant to 12% on a pizza-base bought elsewhere and 18% on one delivered home, with its topping to be taxed at 18% going by the ruling.

How a "good and simple tax", as once presented, got into such a jumble of complexity defies easy explanation. Multiple rates, exceptions and tweaks have gone alongside a steadily increasing reliance on GST for revenue in its half-decade of existence. Simplicity has fallen victim to bigger pursuits. Policy signals suggest that capital gains tax on equity sales could also tighten its squeeze at some point. Passive earnings mustn't get away with a lighter burden than hard-earned business income, some argue. Such a move, though, would dissuade participation in capital markets at a time when bank deposit rates don't even cover inflation.

