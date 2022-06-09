A strong dollar has worsened today’s oil shock for importers

Indeed, the last time the world faced surging oil prices was paradigmatic of the symbiosis. In 2008, the cost of Brent oil surged to an all-time high of $147.50 per barrel, straining the finances of many nations. But that same year, the US dollar plunged to a record low against the currencies of America’s major trading partners, easing some of the worldwide pain of expensive oil. For many oil importing nations, crude oil imports became expensive, but not quite as exorbitantly costly in their local currencies as they might otherwise have been.