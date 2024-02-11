A Tipping Point on Biden’s Decline
SummaryWill Democrats continue to ignore the growing risks of the President's mental frailties?
Democrats have been reassuring themselves that President Biden’s cognitive decline is no obstacle to his re-election, but perhaps this week will be a tipping point. Special counsel Robert Hur’s report about the President’s failure to recall basic facts of his life and Mr. Biden’s multiplying public lapses are ample reason for urging him to withdraw from the 2024 race.