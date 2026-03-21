A war that’s redrawing the world’s fault lines

Questions about the videos’ authenticity arose after Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant from X., flagged some as suspicious. ”The back-and-forth was the latest demonstration of one of the dangers that AI technology has posed to global affairs: Not only can AI fakery deceive millions online, but real videos can also be dismissed as AI-generated lies,” a New York Times report said. The phenomenon, known as the “liar’s dividend,” has proliferated during the current West Asia conflict, with thousands of videos leaving watchers unable to tell the difference.