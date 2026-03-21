Plenty of newsworthy headlines emerged from the West Asia war this week, which has now crossed the three-week mark and is spilling into a fourth. And there is no end in sight—or is there? With Donald Trump, no one can be really sure.
A war that’s redrawing the world’s fault lines
SummaryFrom energy shocks to strained alliances and stalled US-China talks, the conflict is spilling far beyond the battlefield
Plenty of newsworthy headlines emerged from the West Asia war this week, which has now crossed the three-week mark and is spilling into a fourth. And there is no end in sight—or is there? With Donald Trump, no one can be really sure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More