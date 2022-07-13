Adani’s telecom plan is loaded with promise and peril

After years of a bruising and destructive battle, Indian telecom has seen a modicum of stability in the last one year with the operators hiking prices to levels where the average revenue per user is viable for them without drilling a hole in the customer’s pocket. If all that the Adani plan accomplishes is to push up the bids for the spectrum to unreasonable levels, in turn forcing incumbents to take on further debt at a time when they have just about hit profitability, it will be counterproductive. The experience of 2016 tells us that no one gains in such a messy situation. Worse still, if in the unlikely event Airtel or Jio decide not to risk getting saddled with unviable levels of leverage again and stay out of the auction, it would mean denying the benefits of 5G technology to millions of Indian consumers.

