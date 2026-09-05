If you were born in the pre-internet era, you’ll surely have experienced that uncomfortable moment when a digital-native youngster looks at you strangely and wonders why you couldn’t have just gone online and looked for what you wanted when you were little. Quite as if it were entirely our fault for not having a handy internet-like thing around. Imagine what it will be like for those growing up with agents around to do their bidding.
Growing up agentic: childhood sans consequences
SummaryWe’re building agents to prevent mistakes, but kids need to make them
If you were born in the pre-internet era, you’ll surely have experienced that uncomfortable moment when a digital-native youngster looks at you strangely and wonders why you couldn’t have just gone online and looked for what you wanted when you were little. Quite as if it were entirely our fault for not having a handy internet-like thing around. Imagine what it will be like for those growing up with agents around to do their bidding.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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