Growing up agentic: childhood sans consequences

It’s far too early to say and, of course, we have no longitudinal studies since agentic AI is spanking new, but it’s still the right time to conjecture and plan for a time when agents seem as if they were always there. Leaving aside, for now, the possibility that AI agents can go rogue and cause all manner of messes, let’s assume someone sorts that out and they live alongside us, doing all the tedious, time-consuming, attention-hogging things we would rather not do. But what if those tedious tasks help us become autonomous adults?