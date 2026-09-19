AI agents going rogue and seeming to do whatever they like are unnerving the world. As they should. What if those agents had arms and legs and weighed a good 70 kgs? It’s time to consider what safety with companion or humanoid robots really means, and if we’re as ready for them as they seem to be for the market.
All alone with a robot: just how safe is it?
SummaryBefore we invite them in, we should make sure hardware helpers are more secure than escaping AI agents
AI agents going rogue and seeming to do whatever they like are unnerving the world. As they should. What if those agents had arms and legs and weighed a good 70 kgs? It’s time to consider what safety with companion or humanoid robots really means, and if we’re as ready for them as they seem to be for the market.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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