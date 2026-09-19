All alone with a robot: just how safe is it?

AI agents going rogue and seeming to do whatever they like are unnerving the world. As they should. What if those agents had arms and legs and weighed a good 70 kgs? It’s time to consider what safety with companion or humanoid robots really means, and if we’re as ready for them as they seem to be for the market.
AI agents going rogue and seeming to do whatever they like are unnerving the world. As they should. What if those agents had arms and legs and weighed a good 70 kgs? It’s time to consider what safety with companion or humanoid robots really means, and if we’re as ready for them as they seem to be for the market.
I saw an unsettling scenario the other day. A young woman, looking tired from her workday, opened the door to her home (or hotel) and, coming in, kicked off her high heels. A robot, taller than she was, politely stepped up, took them and placed them carefully in the shoe rack. A short while later, she was seated at a table and the robot quietly came up and placed her platter of food before her. And she began to eat while it stepped back in servility. That was all.
This was an AI-generated clip, not an ad, but it easily could have been. At the recent IFA Berlin tech show, humanoid and companion robots were everywhere, with more humanoids on show than ever before. The conversation is already moving beyond factory robots to machines intended for homes and everyday life. And these would learn the family’s environment, habits and preferences. Companion robots are already being sold and deployed, from small pet-like creatures and tabletop conversational companions to increasingly capable machines designed to share our homes.
Danger lurks
What made me uncomfortable about the scene was that the scenario was so cold. Neither the girl nor the robot looked happy in any way. It occurred to me that I would rather be quite alone than alone with a robot, which only seemed to underline the aloneness, somehow. But the other creepy layer was that there was just a narrow space in which both the girl and the robot stood, as she brushed past it.
What if the robot malfunctioned, misunderstood something or simply made the wrong move? What would she even be able to do?
At the World Robot Conference 2026 in Beijing, an advanced humanoid robot lost remote connection during a live demo and collapsed on its back. Once there, it seemed to have what looked like seizures. Of course, they weren’t, but the tech people had a job rescuing it and turning its movements off. They actually had to physically pin it down to switch it off. Imagine if that sort of thing happened to a companion robot. We haven’t thought through the security minefield that could unfold if robots go into homes as fast as chatbots did.
AI with a body
A personal robot introduces something fundamentally different from ChatGPT getting something wrong on a screen: AI acquires a body. A software failure, bad instruction or security breach can now have physical consequences. Accidents are one area of risk. Sensors can misread a situation. Or the robot can fall, grip something too hard, misidentify an object, or simply fail. A heavy humanoid falling on someone is already enough of a problem.
Hacking is arguably the easiest one for people to understand. If a connected robot has cameras, microphones, motors and access to your home, compromising it is potentially much more serious than compromising a smart speaker. Security becomes physical security. A robot could also come up with autonomous behaviour. Not necessarily ‘rogue’, but emergent and unexpected. An increasingly capable robot may follow an instruction in a way its designers or owner didn't plan. That's the embodied version of the AI-agent problem we've been seeing these days.
And there's a deceptively simple question I'd want answered before having one wandering around my house: Where is the physical OFF switch? I don’t mean a voice command which it may not obey, or having to reach for an app. A switch that doesn’t even depend on Wi-Fi, the cloud or the robot wanting to comply, but a hardware emergency stop that cuts power to movement.
Personal robots bring serious questions into homes where there are children, elderly people, pets and people who have never been trained to work around machinery.
The more useful we want robots to be, the more physical freedom and autonomy we have to give them. A robot that can’t use force can't carry your suitcase. A robot that can’t make autonomous decisions isn't much of a household assistant. Yet those are precisely the capabilities that increase the consequences when something fails.
Safety first
Before we're sold the dream of a humanoid folding our laundry and carrying our groceries, what safety guarantees should consumers demand? Offline emergency stops, local control, authentication, security updates, movement limits, liability when something goes wrong, and perhaps even certification. It should be powerful enough to do the job, and yet not enough to hurt us.
To be absolutely honest, I am often too lazy to go heat up my food and bring it to the table. There’s so much more interesting stuff to do. I would love to just look at my waiting robot and say ‘It’s dinner time’ and wait for a hot meal to appear in front of me. It’s just that I’m not sure I’d enjoy it as much.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.