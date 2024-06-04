AI and the art of war in Ukraine

Some of the news is encouraging. American and Taiwanese military planners can take heart from Ukraine’s success in bottling up Russia’s Black Sea fleet. It turns out that the new era of naval warfare favors the defensive party. Russia hasn’t been able to use its superior fleet to deliver land forces on Ukraine’s coast or even to block Ukraine’s commerce. Strategists in Beijing will note that it’s significantly harder to move invading armies across open water than before the Ukrainians humbled Russia’s fleet.