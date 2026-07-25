I nearly fired my AI chatbot yesterday

I ran an article idea by Claude the other day. It explored it with me, agreed that it was topical and timely, and then told me to go write. It said it would wait to see the result before offering a critique. ChatGPT did something similar across different chats. I was writing, but because I was stuck, I drifted into discussing another idea. ChatGPT pointed out that other ideas often seem especially attractive when we’re struggling to finish something else.