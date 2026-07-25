I needed some fresh ideas for a project. I had several, but they didn’t seem interesting or ‘out-of-the-box’ enough, so I went to Gemini and wrote out a careful prompt. I explained the goal, the kind of results I wanted, and specified what I already had.
Then I sat back to see what brainstorming magic the AI would perform.
It gave me one or two good ideas, but all the rest were exactly what I had already listed for it. I objected.
As expected, I got an immediate apology, paired with the usual praise about how I was absolutely right. I was presented with a fresh list—full of repeats, only rephrased. Now I was beginning to get distinctly annoyed.
“I thought you were supposed to be an AI capable of giving me brilliant ideas. But all you’re doing is repeating stuff.” I was again told I was absolutely right and what a pity it was that my time had been wasted.