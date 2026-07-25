I nearly fired my AI chatbot yesterday

I needed some fresh ideas for a project. I had several, but they didn’t seem interesting or ‘out-of-the-box’ enough, so I went to Gemini and wrote out a careful prompt. I explained the goal, the kind of results I wanted, and specified what I already had.
I needed some fresh ideas for a project. I had several, but they didn’t seem interesting or ‘out-of-the-box’ enough, so I went to Gemini and wrote out a careful prompt. I explained the goal, the kind of results I wanted, and specified what I already had.
Then I sat back to see what brainstorming magic the AI would perform.
Then I sat back to see what brainstorming magic the AI would perform.
It gave me one or two good ideas, but all the rest were exactly what I had already listed for it. I objected.
As expected, I got an immediate apology, paired with the usual praise about how I was absolutely right. I was presented with a fresh list—full of repeats, only rephrased. Now I was beginning to get distinctly annoyed.
“I thought you were supposed to be an AI capable of giving me brilliant ideas. But all you’re doing is repeating stuff.” I was again told I was absolutely right and what a pity it was that my time had been wasted.
This state of affairs continued in a loop until I gave up and snapped at the hapless chatbot: “If you couldn’t give me new ideas, you should have just said so. I wouldn’t have spent half an hour explaining it again and again and would have explored another direction.” Of course, it again told me I’m absolutely right and that it was so sorry.
“Oh, go away,” I told it and smacked my laptop shut.
I belatedly realized I was biting the AI’s head off as if it were an incompetent employee—one I was tempted to fire. Somewhere in our chat, I had stopped using smart software and was instead managing staff—and rather badly.
Evolving expectations
A mere two years ago, I’m sure I would never have caught myself yelling at Google Search and asking why it didn’t understand exactly what I was looking for. If it failed to throw up the results I wanted, I changed the search terms. Nor would I have been annoyed that Word wasn’t taking the initiative to organize my articles the way I like. I would simply create a template and use that—no arguments.
But over the past two years, software has stopped being just a tool and started becoming a collaborator, a colleague. Now, because of this promotion, we expect it to understand the task, understand us, understand when it's repeating itself, understand when we're getting frustrated, and understand when it has reached the limits of its usefulness.
The expectation that AI should start using judgment isn’t because it is becoming conscious. It’s still just getting better at mimicking intelligence. My favourite chatbots don’t easily recognize their own error loops, but they have certainly begun to recognize when they should stop trying to be relentlessly helpful and simply end the interaction. That’s fascinating.
I ran an article idea by Claude the other day. It explored it with me, agreed that it was topical and timely, and then told me to go write. It said it would wait to see the result before offering a critique. ChatGPT did something similar across different chats. I was writing, but because I was stuck, I drifted into discussing another idea. ChatGPT pointed out that other ideas often seem especially attractive when we’re struggling to finish something else.
One-sided equation
AI is still not close to being a colleague because the relationship remains asymmetric. A coworker would notice you repeating instructions or suggestions and, hopefully, course-correct. They would ask what exactly you wanted done differently or tell you they wanted to try another approach.
At the moment, AI is only playing the role of a coworker.
AI is getting smarter—but so are we at using it. We are becoming far more discerning about the difference between a genuinely useful response and one that simply wastes our time. With this mental shift, and with advances in AI technology, the relationship could evolve in interesting ways.
Two more years down the line, I might not want to fire the chatbot.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.