AI and us, together in a troubled world

World Mental Health Day, always observed on 10 October, inevitably pulls me into a domain that almost became my profession. Concepts have changed in the years since I gave up trying to be a clinical psychologist and ended up as a technology writer instead.
Despite the time that has gone by, I retain a certain sensitivity to mental health issues. That’s why I can’t help but wonder how we are all coping in this troubled world, as one of the most disruptive technologies we have ever encountered arrives on top of the enormous problems already impacting our lives. And if it is a lot for the rest of us, what must it be like for those who are already psychologically vulnerable?