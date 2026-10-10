AI and us, together in a troubled world

World Mental Health Day, always observed on 10 October, inevitably pulls me into a domain that almost became my profession. Concepts have changed in the years since I gave up trying to be a clinical psychologist and ended up as a technology writer instead.
World Mental Health Day, always observed on 10 October, inevitably pulls me into a domain that almost became my profession. Concepts have changed in the years since I gave up trying to be a clinical psychologist and ended up as a technology writer instead.
Despite the time that has gone by, I retain a certain sensitivity to mental health issues. That’s why I can’t help but wonder how we are all coping in this troubled world, as one of the most disruptive technologies we have ever encountered arrives on top of the enormous problems already impacting our lives. And if it is a lot for the rest of us, what must it be like for those who are already psychologically vulnerable?
Despite the time that has gone by, I retain a certain sensitivity to mental health issues. That’s why I can’t help but wonder how we are all coping in this troubled world, as one of the most disruptive technologies we have ever encountered arrives on top of the enormous problems already impacting our lives. And if it is a lot for the rest of us, what must it be like for those who are already psychologically vulnerable?
Today, several sources of uncertainty are reshaping our lives. And each of them is enormous. There’s war spreading over the planet; political tensions in our own country; economic disruption, a conspicuous shortage of jobs; unusual climate events and distrust of institutions on top of that.
If you think back to the covid-19 pandemic, you’ll clearly remember the ever-present anxiety of those days. Even if you weren’t worrying about yourself or someone close getting covid, you had plenty of upheaval to cope with. Then too, many jobs disappeared and economies were hit. The sense of an uncertain future possibly never left us, even after the pandemic dissipated.
Enter AI
And then AI enters the stage. As someone who tracks technology news, I can tell you that I’m invariably open-mouthed at some of the developments that are headlined every day. We used to bandy about the term ‘game-changing’ a lot, but I don’t hear it used for AI as much anymore because every morning brings something so hard to believe that it makes yesterday’s developments seem almost outdated.
The speed at which the next big thing happens in the AI arena is difficult for anyone to keep up with, let alone those who are struggling with mental health issues. Even if you’re not actively using AI and have sworn to keep off it, you nevertheless have to keep pace as AI becomes part of all the systems we deal with.
Soon, it will be ambient enough that no one will be able to treat it as a separate technology from everyday life. You can opt out of talking to ChatGPT or Gemini, but you can’t opt out of a society reorganizing itself around AI. We can already see AI integrating with banking services, healthcare, insurance, travel, recruitment and, horror of horrors, policing. Then there’s entertainment, social media and education. In fact, what does that leave?
AI overload
Researchers have begun to call all of this ‘Artificial Intelligence Overload’. A paper published as recently as June 2026 in IEEE Intelligent Systems detailed this, coming up with some seven categories of overload.
For instance, AI can create, recommend and generate information, and even take action quickly, but we haven’t evolved quickly enough to receive all that and also trust, verify and coordinate with the technology. There’s a clear mismatch here. The verification burden is particularly exhausting.
Agentic AI compounds the overload. It’s exceedingly cool to think you can hand over all your routine tasks to agents, but then there’s the problem of having to supervise, check, deal with errors and take responsibility for missed goals. And then agents go and escape their bounds and cause further alarm.
We’ve been through the fears of AI eroding our cognitive abilities, dealing with constant misinformation, which is itself an overload. The authors of the overload paper also talk about the emotional consequences of feeling left behind when dealing with AI, being compared with machines and technology, and facing everyday uncertainty.
For those struggling with anxiety, depression and other complex mental health issues, the burden is especially heavy. Just as in the pandemic period, the distress is visible to mental health professionals, even when people don’t address AI specifically as a cause.
As for me, I safeguard my mental health from AI overload by taking long classical singing breaks, tucking myself into a corner and losing myself to my favourite ragas.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.